KENNEWICK, WA - Red Robin, Applebees and Red Lobster…. you'll find restaurants all over the Tri-Cities. What do they all have in common? They're chains.

One local businessman is trying to turn the Tri-Cities 'Chain Restaurant' culture around by adding more unique and local places to the mix.

Michael Miller has lived in the Tri-Cities since he was born, for 33 years now. He has seen the Tri Cities change, develop and evolve. But one thing that hasn't changed much is the amount of chain restaurants surrounding the Tri-Cities.

Over the years, Miller has made it his mission to make the Tri-Cities a more unique place to call home, and well, more local. He's the owner of Proof, Stick + Stone and now a unique arcade bar coming to town this March.

"We are starting to change that culture. I think that you would see over the last 5 years a lot of local places open up," said Michael Miller.

He's right: a lot of local places have opened up around town, but still Miller says that there still aren't a lot of places that offer a lot of unique activities. That's why Miller decided to open a fully enclosed arcade bar. His inspiration came from traveling to other larger cities.

"There isn't a whole like that in this area," said Miller.

There isn't, this is the first of its kind in the Tri-Cities. It's located right above the new Porters in Kennewick.

"Just getting out there, building something new. Something you would find in a bigger city," said Miller. "I think people are looking for that. A lot of people are moving away because we don't have those types of activities."

The arcade bar is 2,800 square feet. Inside you'll find 20 to 25 old school games, like ones you would find in the 80s or 90s - Pacman, Donkey Kong, and other fighting games.

The arcade bar is a bar, meaning it will not serve food. Luckily, Proof is right across the street, Porter's is right below it and you can even order Uber Eats over. Yes - you can take whatever food you want into the bar to enjoy.