New WA guidance doubles the occupancy percentages for outdoor graduations and events

KENNEWICK, WA - New Washington State health and safety guidance doubles the outdoor capacity for spectator events, including graduations.
This week, the occupancy percentages for outdoor venues increased from 25 percent to 50 percent.
The Kennewick, Richland, and Connell School Districts have both allowed an increase in tickets for their graduation events. Kennewick and Connell are all allowing each senior to receive eight guest tickets instead of four, Richland will now allow 6 tickets per senior. There is no word yet on if other School Districts will allow this change.
The Kennewick School District is also changing the schedule for the graduation ceremonies. To accommodate double the number of people attending the ceremonies, the district will need to increase the time between high school ceremonies on Saturday, June 12 to allow enough time for people to leave Lampson Stadium (505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick) and clear the parking lot before the next group arrives. Each ceremony is scheduled for 90 minutes.
Here are the revised ceremony times:
- 8:30 a.m. - Kennewick High School
- (NEW TIME) 12:30 a.m. – Kamiakin High School
- (NEW TIME) 4:30 p.m. - Southridge High School