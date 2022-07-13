WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Walla Walla Community College announces the launch of their Warrior Pledge scholarship program that will provide free tuition and other support to eligible students.
The scholarship makes it accessible for all who apply to the school regardless of their personal financial circumstances.
The program is beginning with just 50 students beginning college in the Fall Quarter of 2022, primarily focusing on students who wouldn't be able to enroll for college because of money issues.
WWCC pledges to cover eligible recipients' cost of tuition, books and fees up to 110 credit hours.
Scholarships recipients include recent high school graduates, people who have never attended college, students returning to college after taking years off to work or serve in the military.
The program is designed to serve the needs of all students, but in particular those with no family history of attending college, low-income students and students of color.
“WWCC’s mission is to eliminate barriers and to provide access to education and workforce training for our entire community,” said Chad Hickox, President of WWCC. “Warrior Pledge will do just that. We are determined to support community members in creating better lives for themselves and their families, no matter what.”
The Warrior Pledge scholarship is available to those living in Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, and Asotin counties in Washington. The scholarship also applies to Umatilla County in Oregon and Nez Perce County in Idaho.
Initial funding for the Warrior Pledge pilot program is made possible by the Scott Endowment, a fund created by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's donation to the college in late 2020. Warrior Pledge is expected to expand over time as its success grows and as additional dollars become available through the ongoing generosity of local donors to the WWCC Foundation.
WWCC says as many as 40% of high school graduates in counties served by the college never go to college, and more than 50% do not earn a certificate or degree after high school.
“Increasing educational achievement benefits individuals and communities, and ensures a qualified workforce to fuel our regional economy,” said Bill Warren, WWCC Board Chair. “Warrior Pledge allows us to support community members in reaching their educational and employment goals without added financial burdens.”
The deadline to apply for first-year applications is August 17, 2022. Students with more questions or looking for more information can contact Teresa Kimball at (509) 529-5454, or visit their website.
