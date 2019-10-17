WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla has passed an ordinance allowing the operation of Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles (WATVs) on public roadways, subject to certain restrictions.

WATVs may not operate upon a city street unless the vehicle has current and proper on-road vehicle registration, and displays the appropriate on-road tab or special year tab.

A person operating a WATV must obey all rules of the road and must obey the instructions of official traffic-control signals, signs, and other control devices applicable to vehicles.

Operational Requirements:

The operator must have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

The WATV may only operate upon a city street having a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

Registration Requirements:

The WATV must be registered with the State Department of Licensing, and display a license plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle, containing an on-road tab. For more information about Washington state licensing requirements, visit www.dol.wa.gov/vehicleregistration/watv.html .

Washington State WATV registration exemption exists for Non-residents. The vehicle must have a valid registration and metal tag from another state for on-road use. Currently Idaho is the only state meeting the requirements.

Registration requires a documented safety inspection from a licensed WATV dealer or motor vehicle repair shop that certifies the WATV meets the following equipment requirements:

Headlights

Tail lamp for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) or lamps if it is a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) o Stop lamp(s)

Reflectors

Turn signals if operated during nighttime

A handlebar mirror for ATV or two mirrors for UTV

A windshield (unless the operator wears glasses, goggles or a face shield) o A horn (or similar warning device)

Brakes that are in working order

A spark arrester and muffling device o Seatbelts for UTV

Restrictions on Use of Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles on City Streets:

Any person who operates or rides on an WATV must wear a motorcycle helmet unless the WATV is equipped with roll bars or an enclosed passenger compartment.

Any person who operated or rides as a passenger in a UTV must wear a seat belt.