WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla has passed an ordinance allowing the operation of Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles (WATVs) on public roadways, subject to certain restrictions.
WATVs may not operate upon a city street unless the vehicle has current and proper on-road vehicle registration, and displays the appropriate on-road tab or special year tab.
A person operating a WATV must obey all rules of the road and must obey the instructions of official traffic-control signals, signs, and other control devices applicable to vehicles.
Operational Requirements:
The operator must have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.
The WATV may only operate upon a city street having a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
Registration Requirements:
The WATV must be registered with the State Department of Licensing, and display a license plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle, containing an on-road tab. For more information about Washington state licensing requirements, visit www.dol.wa.gov/vehicleregistration/watv.html .
Washington State WATV registration exemption exists for Non-residents. The vehicle must have a valid registration and metal tag from another state for on-road use. Currently Idaho is the only state meeting the requirements.
Registration requires a documented safety inspection from a licensed WATV dealer or motor vehicle repair shop that certifies the WATV meets the following equipment requirements:
- Headlights
- Tail lamp for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) or lamps if it is a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) o Stop lamp(s)
- Reflectors
- Turn signals if operated during nighttime
- A handlebar mirror for ATV or two mirrors for UTV
- A windshield (unless the operator wears glasses, goggles or a face shield) o A horn (or similar warning device)
- Brakes that are in working order
- A spark arrester and muffling device o Seatbelts for UTV
Restrictions on Use of Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles on City Streets:
Any person who operates or rides on an WATV must wear a motorcycle helmet unless the WATV is equipped with roll bars or an enclosed passenger compartment.
Any person who operated or rides as a passenger in a UTV must wear a seat belt.
No passengers under the age of 5 may be transported on or in a WATV.