New West Richland Police Facility groundbreaking ceremony, February 4th

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The groundbreaking ceremony for the new West Richland Police facility will be Thursday, February 4th, at 2 p.m.
Due to the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery Phase 1 status, the event is being held virtually on the West Richland Police Department’s Facebook live.
The new police facility is being constructed after West Richland voters approved a 12.5 million dollar bond for constructing and equipping a 22,500 plus square foot building. The new police facility has been designed to meet the needs of the community for the foreseeable future.
The City of West Richland had purchased the 93-acre “racetrack property”, located near the intersection of Keene and Van Giesen, and allocated 5 acres for the new police facility. The placement of the new facility will be just to the north of the racetrack oval.
The anticipated completion date is December 2021 with a live ribbon cutting and celebration scheduled for all to attend.