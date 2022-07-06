YAKIMA, WA - The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) became an independent state agency in Washington on June 30, 2022, making quite a few decisions regarding renewable energy.
This year Washington State Legislature passed E2SHB 1812 to meet the state's clean energy goals. The final bill report, states the policy of Washington regarding energy facility site locations recognizing a need for additional energy facilities in Washington. This ensures the location and operation of these renewable energy facilities will produce minimal adverse effects on the environment trying to balance the increasing demands for energy facilities with the broad interests of the public.
This law helps reach Governor Inslee’s carbon-neutral goals by 2045.
This legislation also ensures greater public transparency on planned energy production sites through public comment periods and forums. It also provides for a greater level of engagement for Federally recognized Tribes, local governments, and overburdened communities.
The current legislation also allows EFSEC to review applications for new project types such as green hydrogen, clean energy product manufacturing facilities, and storage facilities.
On June 1, 2022, in an informational meeting and land use hearing Cypress Creek Renewable LLC proposed a $500,000,000 planned capital investment in clean energy in Washington State. In the Yakima Valley, this project would be North of SR-24, south of the Yakima Training Center, and 20-22 miles east of Moxee.
