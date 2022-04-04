YAKIMA, Wash. —
A new art exhibit was installed in downtown Yakima featuring artists from the region. The exhibit, Windows Alive! was developed by the Yakima Arts Commission to showcase creativity in Central Washington. Artists submitted potential contributions to be installed in empty storefronts in downtown Yakima.
The featured artists include Calista Graaff, Daniel Hanson, James West Nelson, Justin Kloster, Omar Gonzalez and Wendy McAleer. They each earned a $250 stipend.
Calista Graaff moved from Ellensburg to Yakima this year, finding inspiration in equipment and the beauty of the area. She said she was fascinated by colors that occur naturally.
She mostly uses acrylic and oil paint.
“Every piece of rusted equipment and every colorful view is one-of-a-kind and makes me feel different each time I see it,” said Graaff.
You can contact Calista Graaff at info@artbycalista.com.
Daniel Hanson of Yakima is making his public debut at Windows Alive! He says he is always inspired by the music or documentary he listens to during the work. Hanson also uses acrylic paint. The self-taught artist’s work has been called introspective and thought-provoking.
You can contact Daniel Hanson at dch.dan.hanson@gmail.com.
James West Nelson’s exhibit features a posthumous collaboration between him and his father. He was the curator of his parents’ artwork after they died. When he learned about the collaboration between John James Audubon and Joseph Mason, Nelson was inspired to collaborate with his own father. He used specific criteria throughout the work.
“Each painting has been chosen for its potential to include wildlife or other objects of interest to ‘spice up’ his masterfully painted settings,” said Nelson.
You can contact James West Nelson at jwnalethes01@yahoo.com.
Justin Kloster uses collages in an attempt to disconnect letters and a written message. His work is about disconnecting the connotations each letter has, focusing instead on the aesthetic of the letter.
“There is no deeper or hidden meaning in my collages, as the only goal is to create something that feels good…” said Kloster. “It is not art for contemplative thought, but for a satisfying feeling that induces familiarity as well as an honest sense of newness.”
You can contact Justin Kloster at justinkloster2@gmail.com.
Omar Gonzalez uses radiant colors in many of his pieces. The Yakima artist is interested in many artforms, but particularly likes aerosol art.
“My art reflects my urban roots showing my love for the Hip Hop culture,” said Gonzalez. “I want people to understand that art can inspire and motivate through colors, messages or art pieces.”
You can contact Omar Gonzalez at oalexia8102@yahoo.com.
Wendy McAleer attempts to capture energy, whether from a moment, an idea or an object. McAleer uses acrylic on chipboard for this series.
“I think we all have times when the universe slows down, compresses to a single point and shows us something with utter clarity,” said McAleer. “I try to preserve that fleeting, vivid understanding as best I can so that it can be shared with others.”
You can contact Wendy McAleer at akazeantra@gmail.com.
The exhibit can be seen on the north side of Yakima Avenue, between Hotel Maison and 3rd Street. It will stay through September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.