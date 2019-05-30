New Yakima coffee shop highlights local art

YAKIMA, WA- Collaboration Coffee is a new coffee shop near Downtown Yakima.

Collaboration Coffee is sister to company to local coffee roaster company Basalt Roasters.

Adam Wilson one of the co-founders of Collaboration Coffee told us how this got started.

"We got to know the some of the people from the Yakima Makers Space and we started talking about turning this beautiful gallery that they have had for 6 or 7 years into a coffee shop," said Wilson

One special drink they have is Cafe de Olla.

Wilson said the "most unique drink I think is Cafe de Olla it's a traditional Mexican drink, and it's a molasses brown sugar and cinnamon drink together with brewed coffee."

Collaboration Coffee will also be hosting an art gallery night on the first Friday of every month.

Collaboration Coffee is located at 18 S 1st St, Yakima, WA 98901. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram as Collab Coffee Yakima.