YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is opening a new clinic in Yakima.

The new clinic is making health care more accessible by offering same day care.

Communications coordinator, Amber Betts said "we know is that going to the emergency room is really really expensive and we are trying to help curve that cost by offering these same day appointments. So if you have a cold or you need some kind of same day visit were here for you."

The clinic is located at 314 S 11th Avenue. The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.