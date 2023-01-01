TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday.
Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches.
Her parents are Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum Habana from Pasco.
“We are feeling very happy and blessed that we get to start the new year with a new addition to our family; our healthy baby girl!” said Fatima and Nahum, Leilani's parents.
