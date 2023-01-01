New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&