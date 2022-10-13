New York Times best selling author visits Tri Cities

Pasco, Wash. -
A New York Times best-selling author visited the Tri Cities on October 13th.
Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Mexican Gothic is speaking at the Gjurdie Center at Columbia Basin College for the Mid-Columbia literary reads festival.
Moreno-Garcia was born in Mexico in 1981 and grew up there as her parents were radio hosts.
She moved to Canada and earned her masters degree from the University of British Columbia.
Moreno-Garcia credits her family for her passion for writing.
Her great-grandmother used to tell her stories when she was a child. Her great grandmother couldn't read or write and was a maid. She lived through the Mexican Revolution and had plenty of stories to tell.
Sylvia's book Mexican Gothic won her the New York Times best author award. This award also came with obstacles as it was released during Covid.
She tells me "there were paper shortages and when it came out it sold out in the first week, and then my editor called and said it's great, it's a best seller and that's the good news and then said the bad news is we have no more books."
The event is free to get in and is for everyone. They will have interpreters for the Spanish speaking audience as well as for the American Sign Language Audience.
