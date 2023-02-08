WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on.
When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.
Sometimes it's just a change in the price of rent like it was for the mother of Walla Walla resident RuthAnn Broman.
"I had a mother that they literally did that, she was on a fixed income and it was in Corvallis Oregon and they kept raising the rent, and raising the rent until it took almost her whole social security check to pay for her rent," she said.
Broman said she might be in a similar situation eventually after new owners purchased the mobile home park she lives in and started raising rent.
That change sparked worry in her and other residents fearing they would eventually have to move out.
Broman worked with others to make a case to the city council for something to change.
Last March a moratorium was put in place in Walla Walla that put a freeze on changing mobile home parks to something else. During the freeze new amendments to the code were drafted.
Over the last year residents have put in comment during city council meetings with Broman even bringing in a clown and rabbit costume as a vibrant reminder of their problem in the hopes it wouldn't be put on the back burner.
Those amendments to the city code and zoning developed over the last year are up for a vote at the city council meeting February 8, 2023 at 6:30pm.
One major change would create a mobile home zone in the city code which those areas would change to. The change would slow land owners trying to transition existing mobile home parks to something else according to Preston Frederickson, Development Services Manager for the City of Walla Walla.
"Someone could, again if it's multi family, go through the process, tear them all down and build a multi story apartment complex, there by displacing, you know, all the people that live there," he said.
Back in 2001 this happened to one mobile home community in Walla Walla, the land was sold and they were forced to leave according to Frederickson.
That was one example that encouraged residents to speak up.
"The people who live here would have to leave, well you don't move a mobile home," said Richard Pullman, he lives with Broman at the same mobile home park.
He said while they can handle some of the raises in rent many in the park find it difficult to pay when it goes up, with residents throughout the park living on fixed incomes or even lower wages.
Having to move out entirely would lose the residents the investment they've made on the manufactured home if they were unable to take it with them.
It would force them to find some where new, and possibly even more expensive to live.
Broman said she thinks the council has listened to their problem.
"We need to go to our city council, we need to write our congressmen and our senators, and even though we don't think it helps, but it does," she said.
