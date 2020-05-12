WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after two Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation were awarded to the Yakima and Tri-Cities airports:
“Our local airports provide important access to our region for our families, neighbors, and travelers alike,” said Rep. Newhouse. “These grants will help keep our airports up and running, so they can continue to serve Central Washington’s communities.”
The CARES Act grants were awarded in the following amounts:
Yakima Air Terminal: $1,286,003.00
Tri-Cities Airport: $5,892,059.00
The grants were issued as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020. The economic relief funds can be used for any purpose for which airport revenue may be lawfully used.