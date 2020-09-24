Newhouse Announces Mobile Office Hours for Veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) announced upcoming dates for Mobile Office Hours to assist veterans in Washington’s 4th Congressional District.

While Mobile Office Hours are hosted monthly by Rep. Newhouse’s staff, veterans seeking one-on-one assistance with questions or issues related to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or other federal agencies are encouraged to attend the following events. No appointment is necessary. Dates and locations are listed here for the month ahead.

Upcoming Veterans’ Mobile Office Hour dates and locations are listed below:

Monday, October 5: Moses Lake

WHERE: Blue Heron Park, 111 Westshore Drive NE, Moses Lake

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM PST

Tuesday, October 6: Walla Walla

WHERE: Burbank Library, 875 Lake Road, Walla Walla

WHEN: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST

Staff will be located on the back patio of the library

Tuesday, October 20: Okanogan

WHERE: American Legion Park, 999 2nd Ave N, Okanogan

WHEN: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST

Constituents are always welcome to visit and seek assistance at Rep. Newhouse’s permanent offices in Yakima and Tri-Cities. Constituents are asked to call ahead to ensure staff is not attending out-of-office meetings during your visit and can accommodate necessary health precautions. Click here for additional contact information.