YAKIMA, Wash. - Congressman Dan Newhouse will host a Central Washington roundtable about the fentanyl crisis in the area. Rep. Newhouse also plans to make an announcement with legislation about the fentanyl crisis.
Newhouse will welcome community members from across Central Washington including law enforcement and father of two overdose victims.
Representatives from Yakima County, Adams County, West Richland and the Yakama Tribe will be in attendance for the roundtable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.