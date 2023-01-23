KENNEWICK, Wash. — Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) visited the Ideal Option treatment center in Kennewick on January 23 in an effort to understand what resources are available in the area.
Ideal Option reports it has helped over 65,000 patients across 80 office-based medication treatments locations in 11 states. The treatment is reportedly enabled through extensive toxicology, according to Ideal Option.
Newhouse visited the center to discuss the available treatments for opioid addiction and understand how they work. Ideal Option uses measurement-based treatment and lab results to measure outcomes. Its Kennewick location treats for opioid addictions including fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, plus assisted treatment for alcohol withdrawal and relapse prevention.
“To have resources like this available to people here in Central Washington, that’s a good thing,” said Rep. Newhouse. “It really is. To get ourselves out of this situation that we find ourselves in, it’s going to take a lot of different things. But this is a key part of it: to get people the help that they need.”
