WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, November 1st, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) hosted a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony in Sunnyside. Vietnam-era veterans were encouraged to sign up to receive a service lapel pin and a certificate of special congressional recognition in honor of their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
“This is something that, perhaps, fifty or so years ago was lacking when you folks came home from southeast Asia,” said Rep. Newhouse of the opportunity to recognize Central Washington’s Vietnam veterans.
He continues, “I was a young teenager during the Vietnam War, so I remember a lot of these guys myself. It’s a personal moment for me to stop and recognize them for their service.”
In partnership with the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration, Rep. Newhouse is also hosting a pinning ceremony in Tri-Cities during the annual Veterans Service Fair at the Richland Red Lion on December 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST. Veterans in the Tri-Cities area are encouraged to sign up to participate. Find information here.
A list of honored veterans is below:
Thomas Elisha Ayer
Jerry Walter Bastin
Kenneth Richard Beck
Steven Berreman
Delmar Foster Bice III
Thomas Bilyeu
James M. Blaine
Dean E. Bolt
Ronal Alan Bowen
James Everett Carter
Sue Ann Carver
Jolaine Coles
Gary Darnell
Robert Wesley Davison
David John Differding
Gary Differding
Frank Duchow
Ethel Dunbar
Thomas W. Flint
Ismael T. Flores
Karl Goering
Henry Harrison Graves
Robert Layton Greeno
Leonard W. Hall
Lawrence Everett Helberg
Phillip Wayne Hill
Robert Hilmoe
Frederick M. Hopkins
Marvin Howell
Allen G. Hubert
William A. Ingram
Gary Leroy Jackson
Ronald E. Jennings
William A. Kent
Bruce Edwin Keyser
William M. Knight
Wesley Eugene Lange
Gene Lange
Joseph C. May
Jeannette McClellan
Craig McDonald
Nancy Lee McLeod
Joe Briseno Mondragon
James Morgan
Mark Richard Morton
Stephen Paul Naught
James J. Oliva
Larry L. Oswalt
David E. Ozanne
Jesus S. Ozuna
Juan S. Ozuna
Delbert Allen Pease
Clyde A. Purdy, Jr.
Juan Francisco Ramirez
Domingo Ramirez, Jr.
David Rowland
Steven Jay Sander
Alan Clayton Sandlin
John Simpson
Donald Solaneman
Peter Anthony Steinbock, Jr.
Edward Stephen Stock
James Keith Studdard
James Sundell
Kenneth Dee Talkington, Sr.
Jack Forrest Thompson
Daniel Phillip Townsend
Jose Cruz Veloz
Robert Earl Wade
Steven Sawyer Webb
Michael J. Weddle
Leroy H. Werkhoven
Virgil M. Wertenberger
Bruce Whitmore
Greg Williams
John H. Wilson
Robert Arthur Wolff
Richard Ivar Woodruff
Steven Everet Young
Allen Yourke
Richard F. Zook