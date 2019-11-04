WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, November 1st, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) hosted a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony in Sunnyside. Vietnam-era veterans were encouraged to sign up to receive a service lapel pin and a certificate of special congressional recognition in honor of their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

“This is something that, perhaps, fifty or so years ago was lacking when you folks came home from southeast Asia,” said Rep. Newhouse of the opportunity to recognize Central Washington’s Vietnam veterans.

He continues, “I was a young teenager during the Vietnam War, so I remember a lot of these guys myself. It’s a personal moment for me to stop and recognize them for their service.”

In partnership with the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration, Rep. Newhouse is also hosting a pinning ceremony in Tri-Cities during the annual Veterans Service Fair at the Richland Red Lion on December 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST. Veterans in the Tri-Cities area are encouraged to sign up to participate. Find information here.

A list of honored veterans is below:

