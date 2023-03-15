YAKIMA, Wash.- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) has announced the William and James Wonacott Act of 2023 to address the fentanyl crisis that has taken lives across Central Washington and the nation. The bill is named after two Yakima brothers, James and Wiliam Wonacott, who died as a result of fentanyl-laced products.
Newhouse's proposal would increase punishments for anyone who sells, gives or distributes illicit fentanyl-related substances with a minimum of 20 years and the possibility of a life sentence.
Selling, giving or distributing substances the result in death would receive a minimum 25-year sentence or life.
The legislation comes the same day the Newhouse held a roundtable discussion with Central Washington community members regarding the fentanyl crisis, with the parents of William and James Wonacott in attendance.
“When this legislation becomes law and saves one family from the hurt and grief Brandi and I have had to endure, it is worth it," said Andrew Wonacott.
Yakima County Sheriff, Robert Udell, was also in attendance and explained the accessibility of the drug as something that needs to be addressed.
“The easily attainable drug is found in inexpensive pill-form and mixed into other illegal narcotics," said Sheriff Udell. "Young people find it easy to find, and the result is dozens of opioid deaths a year just in Yakima County. We must act now to limit the availability of this dangerous drug, and Rep. Newhouse’s bill is one of the ways to do so."
The bill aims to target distributors that lace products with fentanyl without the user's knowledge.
'It shall be unlawful for any person to sell, give, or distribute any substance that contains two milligrams or more ‘‘illicit fentanyl; or "a fentanyl-related ‘‘to another person without such person’s knowledge that the substance sold, given, or distributed contains illicit fentanyl or fentanyl-related substance," reads the bill.
Newhouse will officially introduce the bill on March 24.
