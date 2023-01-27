WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) along with Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) have introduced the Save Americans from the Fentanyl Emergency Act or SAFE Act to help address the ongoing fentanyl crisis.
“Communities across Central Washington have been devastated by the epidemic of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is now the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45,” said Congressman Newhouse.
According to a press release from Congressman Newhouse's Office this legislation would permanently schedule all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs to ensure law enforcement can keep them off the streets.
The SAFE Act would:
- Amend section 202(c) of the controlled substances act to permanently classify any fentanyl-related substances as a schedule 1 drug unless it is already listed in another schedule or specifically exempted.
- Define the types of compounds and molecular variations that count as an analog of fentanyl
- Require the Attorney General to publish a list of substances that meet the classification of a fentanyl-related substance in the Federal Register within 60 days of determination.
- Allow the Secretary of HHS to contract with private entities to conduct research and evaluations into fentanyl-related substances, and create a streamlined process to facilitate research of controlled substances in schedule 1 to more closely align it with the process for schedule II research, to expand our understanding of fentanyl-related substances.
- Require the GAO to issue a report within four years of enacting analyzing the effect of permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogues. The report would analyze impact on research or rescheduling of analogues, trafficking, criminal charges and efficacy on reducing proliferation of fentanyl-related substances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.