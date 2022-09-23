WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) has introduced legislation to help strengthen Tribal law enforcement and increase public safety in Indian Country.
"Central Washington tribal communities are, unfortunately, at the center of the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, and that is unacceptable," Newhouse said.
According to a press release, the BADGES for Native Communities Act addresses insufficiencies in Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) law enforcement recruitment and retention, increase the effectiveness of federal missing persons resources, and gives Tribes and states resources to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
"This legislation builds off my efforts to increase resources for our tribal law enforcement officers, further strengthening our tribal communities ability to enforce public safety and helping improve public safety for all our communities," Newhouse said.
