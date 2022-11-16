Newhouse reelected as Congressional Western Caucus Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) was unanimously reelected by the Congressional Western Caucus Executive Committee to serve his second term as Chairman, according to a press release from the caucus. The Congressional West Caucus consists of members of Congress who represent western, rural and resource-based communities.
“The Western Caucus will play an incredibly important and unique role in the coming years,” said Newhouse. “I am so proud of the efforts from Western Caucus Members across the country who have defended the values, practices, and priorities of rural America, and now – perhaps more than ever – it is important we continue this fight.”
Newhouse outlined priorities for the Caucus, including energy and agriculture production promotion, ensuring regulations benefit rural America and requiring active and effective land/water management.
“It is an honor to be elected to serve another term as Chairman, and I look forward to working to advance our priorities in the next Congress,” said Newhouse.
