WASHINGTON, D.C. — In response to the final report regarding the proposed Snake River Dams breach by Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) claimed there is no reasonable replacement. In the report, the legislators say the benefits provided by the dams must be replaced before the dams can be breached, in order to protect the salmon runs.
“The fact of the matter is, even if they were able to replace the 66% of the state’s energy which is currently provided by the clean, renewable, and affordable hydroelectric dams, the loss of the dams would still devastate our communities: prices would rise, crops would perish, jobs would be eliminated, and the environment would be threatened,” said Newhouse.
He claims that there is science to prove the dams do not threaten the salmon population.
“We should be focusing time and money towards more support for salmon recovery and habitat restoration efforts,” said Newhouse. “The only silver lining here is that it still requires an act of Congress to remove these dams, and as the duly elected member serving Washington’s 4th Congressional District and representing the communities who would be most impacted by such an action, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening.”
