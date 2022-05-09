Newhouse to Host Veterans Service Fair in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Representative Dan Newhouse is having his annual Veterans Service Fair at the three Rivers Convention Center.
The Veterans Service Fair will have resources for Central Washington veterans to take advantage of. They will offer help with VA and healthcare benefits, counseling, employment opportunities, and even free axe throwing courtesy of veteran-owned small business, AXE KPR Axe Throwing!
This event is free and open to all Central Washington veterans and their families.
People who wish to attend are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Pre-registration is not required, but it will speed up check-in time on the day of the Veterans Service Fair.
Organizations interested in participating should contact Vicki Holleman-Perez in the Yakima district office at (509) 452-3243.
Participating organizations include:
Aging and Long Term Care
American Legion Service Office
AXE KPR Axe Throwing
CBC Veterans Education & Transition Services
Clearwater Law Group
Compassion Kitchen
Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR).
Final Arrangements 101
Framatome
Hanford Mission Integration Solutions
HPM Corporation
Humana
NARFE Federal Benefits Experts
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
Office of Insurance Commissioner SHIBA Program
Perry Technical Institute
Post-9/11 Military2VA
Primerica
Reserve Component Transition Assistance Program
Revolution Financial Management
Service Peace Warriors
Sons of the American Revolution (SAR)
Tahoma National Cemetery
TRI-CITIES COMMUNITY HEALTH
Umatilla Electric Cooperative
United Methodist Disaster Response
Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD)
WA State Department of Veteran Affairs
Walla Walla Community College
Walla Walla VA Eligibility
Walla Walla Vet Center Dept. of VA
Washington State Department of Transportation
Washington State Emergency Management (EMD)
Western Governors University
Location:
Saturday, May 21st from 12:00 to 4:00 PM PST
3 Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick
