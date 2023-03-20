YAKIMA, Wash. - Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will welcome Central Washington veterans to showcase available resources from organizations that can help with health care, counseling and employment opportunities.
Yakima County Veterans Program, OIC of Washington, Columbia Basin Veterans Center and WA State Department of Foreign Wars of the U.S will be part of the groups represented at the Service Fair.
The Yakima Convention and Event Center will host the fair on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is open to veterans and their families within the Central Washington region. Pre-registration is recommended for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.