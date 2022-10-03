ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The Ellensburg School District invites the community to come celebrate the dedication of the newly remodeled Lincoln Elementary on Thursday, October, 6, at 5 p.m.
Tours and refreshments will be available at the school at 200 S. Sampson in Ellensburg.
According to an Ellensburg School District press release, Lincoln Elementary is the oldest school in the Ellensburg School District and the $59.5 million capital improvement program was supported through the passage of a bond that passed in 2018.
"It's very exciting to have this beautiful piece of our history full of the innovations of a modern school. We could not be more grateful for the support of the community," said Jinger Haberer, Ellensburg School District Superintendent.
The newly renovated Lincoln Elementary features enlarged windows, a 6,000 square foot gym, as well as new HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.
The Open House will also feature a book fair and El Loco food truck will be on site if attendees want to purchase dinner.
"We look forward to sharing our new school with our families, friends, and neighbors," said Delbert Heistand, Principal.
