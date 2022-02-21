Newport man faces seven charges after undercover agent is shot

RICHLAND –
A 47-year-old man from Newport, WA, Kenneth Rankin Gazzaway II, has been charged with a seven-count indictment by U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref regarding an alleged incident last November where an undercover officer had been shot with illegally-obtained firearms.
The charges against Gazzaway are false statements connected to the purchase of firearms, making false statements to a federal firearms licensee and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The court documents suggest Randy Holmes attempted to rob an undercover agent at gunpoint, injuring the both of them. A Glock Model 17 9mm pistol was found at the scene, which the FBI believes was used to shoot the undercover ATF agent.
The pistol had been purchased by Gazzaway in August 2021 with several other firearms. Documents suggest that Gazzaway made several bulk purchases of firearms that summer. Another firearm from one of his purchases was reportedly recovered in Kennewick last November at a separate robbery where shots were also fired.
According to the press release, the charges revolve around the argument that Gazzaway purposely did not disclose that he was a methamphetamine user at the time he purchased the firearms.
Gazzaway is currently detained and waiting for trial, where he faces up to 45 years in federal custody.
“Part of making Eastern Washington a safe and strong community is ensuring that guns are only in the hands of people who should have them,” said Waldref. “The United States Attorney’s Office will vigorously pursue illegal firearm conduct wherever it occurs in Eastern Washington, and no matter how many links there may be in a chain of ownership.”
An indictment is merely an allegation and all Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.