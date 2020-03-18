PASCO, WA - The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District is closing offices to the general public in response to the COVID-19 emergency to protect the safety of customers and employees. District personnel are available to help you with business by calling the main office at (509)547-1735. Water payments can be made by mail, depositing them in the drop box in the foyer of the Pasco office or by telephone using a credit card. For RRA requirements, please call to determine how District personnel can best serve you.
We hope to resume normal operation as soon as possible.
Irrigation water orders or deliveries will not be affected by this change. Clerks are available in all watermaster offices for water ordering. The normal fax or call-in options are available as usual to place water orders. There is also a drop box outside the watermaster offices for water card delivery. This service is available until 3:00 p.m. for the next day water orders, Monday through Saturday.