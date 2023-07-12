SEATTLE, Wash.- Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown officially launched his campaign for state Attorney General on July 12.
Brown, who is running as a Democrat, grew up in Pierce County before earning a law degree from Harvard and serving in the Army according to a press release announcing his candidacy.
“Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work,” said Brown in announcing his bid to replace current AG Bob Ferguson. "As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day.”
Brown was appointed a U.S. Attorney for western Washington in 2021, served in the Army as a JAG Officer and worked as General Counsel to Governor Jay Inslee.
According to today's press release Brown would crack down on gun violence, protect democracy, stand up to corporations, and always fight to protect abortion access as Attorney General.
