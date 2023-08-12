KENNEWICK, Wash. -The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit helps babies with complications after birth.
During a family's time with their child in the NICU, they get very close with the nurses that help them take care of the baby according to Kadlec’s NICU Pediatric Manager, Anna Wroble.
Kadlec’s NICU Reunion at the GESA Carousel of Dreams gives nurses and families a chance to meet and see each other again after a harrowing experience.
Ana and Rita Elizondo's daughter Evelyn was born premature at 26 weeks just over five years ago.
“For them to be able to see her and see how she's grown. Tell them that she's going to start kindergarten this fall it's just again say thank you- give hugs,” Rita Elizondo said.
Elizondo said getting through some of the challenges that came with having a baby in the NICU was difficult to navigate.
“We didn't know how to do it - and so - the nurses provided a lot of education a lot of scenarios a lot of support,” she said.
Throughout the event, a Dr.Seus theme could be seen around the decorations, something that Wroble said was a nod to the book “Oh The Places You’ll Go.”
“I mean we really want these kids; we dream for them when they're struggling in the very beginning and they're on oxygen and they're incredible interventions just to survive every single day,” Wroble said. “We dream about ‘oh the places that they'll go’ someday. And so, it's fun to watch them come back and know that they're growing thriving doing well, and going places.”
