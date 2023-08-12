Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees each day. Tuesday will be the hottest day with high temperatures 104 to 107. * WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Oregon, the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon, the Blue Mountain Foothills of Washington and Oregon, John Day Basin, and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, therefore there will be little to no relief in the heat that will be experienced next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&