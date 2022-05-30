LITTLE NACHES, Wash. -
Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue District #14 responded to a call of an injured dirt biker in near Little Naches Sunday afternoon.
Several agencies responded to the scene. Nile Fire Chief Clark alongside Lieutenant Iverson, Firefighter Schlemlein, EMT/Firefighter McArthur and Cadet Clark met with officers from USFS and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Responders needed to hike to the patient's location and met with off-duty EMTS from Districts 5 & 2.
Together, they were able to stabilize the patient. Medics from Advanced Life Systems Ambulance transported the patient to Helo Landing Zone where Airlift Northwest Medics took over.
The status of the patient is unknown.
