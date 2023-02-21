PASCO, Wash.-
This year nine teachers will be honored at the 25th Anniversary of the Crystal Apple Awards.
Since 1999 the Crystal Apple awards for excellence in education have been presented to local educators throughout the ESD 123 region.
According to an ESD 123 press release 272 teachers have been awarded Crystal Apples since 1999.
The 25th anniversary celebration will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the ESD 123 office in Pasco. The ceremony is open to the public.
Superintendents from the nine school district winners will speak at the ceremony. According to ESD's press release winners will receive $1,000 checks, beautiful glass “crystal apples,” and other gifts donated by area businesses.
2023 Crystal Apple Winners:
- Tina Larios, Columbia High School, 9th-12th grade math. (Columbia-Burbank).
- Ashley Johnson, Finley Middle School, 7th grade math and Washington state History.
- Naomi Devers, Kennewick High School, 9th-12th grade Family Consumer Science.
- Rebecca Turner, Kiona-Benton City Middle School, 6th-8th grade Resource Room.
- Emily Lopez, Palouse Junction High School, 9th-12th grade Math, English Language Arts and Science (North Franklin School District).
- Thomas Christensen, Othello High School, 9th-12th grade World Language (Spanish) and Theater Arts.
- Miguel Taboada, Stevens Middle School, 6th-8th grade English Language Development Math and Science (Pasco).
- Mackenzie Lopez, Prosser High School, 9th-12th grade Health Science.
- Leslie Belden, Chief Joseph Middle School, 6th-8th grade Special Education (Richland).
