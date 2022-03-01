RICHLAND -
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office inmate roster, 19-year-old Jennifer Duong was released on bond shortly after 4 p.m. today.
Duong was the driver in the triple-fatality crash on George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue early Sunday morning.
She appeared in court yesterday for a preliminary hearing and was held on a $250,000 bail. At her hearing, she was labelled a risk because of a 98 mph speeding ticket and a pending hit-and-run case.
According to Benton County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Clark, charges will be filed with the court tomorrow. Duong's arraignment is scheduled for March 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Following the deadly car accident on George Washington Way early Sunday morning, three young adults from the region have been identified as the victims.
