RICHLAND -

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office inmate roster, 19-year-old Jennifer Duong was released on bond shortly after 4 p.m. today.

Duong was the driver in the triple-fatality crash on George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue early Sunday morning.

She appeared in court yesterday for a preliminary hearing and was held on a $250,000 bail. At her hearing, she was labelled a risk because of a 98 mph speeding ticket and a pending hit-and-run case.

According to Benton County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Clark, charges will be filed with the court tomorrow. Duong's arraignment is scheduled for March 3 at 1:30 p.m.