SEATTLE — Many people in the Puget Sound area saw and possibly shared tweets or other messages claiming there is a serial killer in the Seattle area.
A tweet read: "King County Detectives have been notifying locals about a serial killer in Seattle right now. Multiple women's bodies have been discovered recently in the Burien and SODO area, apparently posed in the same way."
A separate Instagram post read: "So far 4 women have been found in the SODO and Burien area. Detectives are avoiding going to the media to prevent enticing the suspect or suspects. Until more details arise, just be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone late, if you can."
THE QUESTION
Is there a serial killer in the Seattle area?
THE SOURCES
- King County Sheriff's Office
- Seattle Police Department
THE ANSWER
Both departments said the claims are not true.
The sheriff's office tweeted that, at this time, it has not identified evidence affirming this for "any cases under our jurisdiction."
The Seattle Police Department tweeted they've received a number of inquiries about the claim, but the department does not have any serial cases.
KING 5 spoke with Taylor Agajanian from the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public about the viral claim.
Agajanian said misinformation in this form spreads quickly and easily. Not only was it a message easily re-shared, but it was also shared between friends and colleagues within the bartender community, according to Agajanian. People tend to trust information provided by someone they know, versus a stranger.
Agajanian suggests people try to parse information more, especially if it's a claim that sounds outlandish – in this case, a serial killer that's being kept a secret by law enforcement and the media.
