SUNNYSIDE, WA - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Tuesday morning in a Sunnyside field.

On February 26 at around 6:30 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff's Office received a report about the body of an adult man subject in a snow-covered field in the 6800 block of VanBelle Road.

Law Enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene and found the deceased man. YCSO says the initial investigation does not indicate foul play and it appears the man died of exposure, but it is unknown how he came to be in the area where he was found and whom he may have been with before his death.

The case is still under investigation by YCSO and the Coroner’s Office. At this time, the name of the deceased is not being released.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers.

YCSO says with the cold weather and snowy conditions people are encouraged to not travel more than necessary. If you find yourself in a situation where travel is a necessity, please ensure you have proper clothing and equipment for the dangerous winter conditions you may encounter.