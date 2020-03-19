BENTON COUNTY,WA- Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-injury train versus car crash at Hover Park that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say a driver with some friends wanted to go dirt biking and took the wrong railroad crossing.
The driver got stuck on the tracks as a train barreled trough the area dragging the truck the length of a football field, which is 120 yards.
Deputies advise that people in the area of Hover Park should be cautious of railroad crossings and do not cross when trains are in the area.