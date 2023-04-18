SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a student with a knife at Sunnyside High School on April 17.
The student with a knife had reportedly attempted to stab another student according to Sunnyside Police.
The Sunnyside High School Resource Officer investigated the incident and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody. He was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of assault in the 2nd degree according to Sunnyside Police.
No students were injured in the incident and Sunnyside Police and the Sunnyside School District continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.