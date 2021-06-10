No masks required for fully vaccinated CWU students

ELLENSBURG, WA — Central Washington University is no longer requiring that fully vaccinated people wear a face covering when outside on the Ellensburg campus.
University officials said the new policy aligns with the latest recommendations of federal, state, and regional medical authorities, including Kittitas County Public Health Officer Mark Larson.
The new policy does not apply to people who are only partially vaccinated or who have not been vaccinated (including those with a vaccination exemption), who must still wear a face covering at all times when on the Ellensburg campus.
“The current vaccinations work quite well, with studies showing them to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing mild and severe cases of the COVID-19 virus,” noted CWU Vice President of Operations Andreas Bohman. “Based on the recommendations of our medical professionals, Central has determined that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask when outside on the Ellensburg campus.”
Those working or studying at one of the university centers and sites will continue to follow the recommendations of their host community colleges.
Bohman said those who are fully vaccinated and attending an outside campus event also do not have to wear a face covering, unless the event requires it. Inside campus events, however, still require all participants to wear a mask.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.