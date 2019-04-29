KENNEWICK, WA - No one is badly injured after a house fire started in a Kennewick home's kitchen on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 2200 block of S. Dayton Street just after 12:30 p.m. when a fire alarm alerted the home's residents - who were upstairs at the time - to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, responding fire crews stated.

Also according to firefighters, a woman in her 80s suffered a few small burns to her hands but was otherwise okay and not taken to a hospital. Another woman in the home was uninjured.