KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters say grease left unattended on a stove started a house fire this afternoon in Kennewick. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Avenue and Dawes Street.

Firefighters say everyone inside got out okay, but one dog had to be resuscitated and is now being checked out. Firefighters also say the people inside the house tried to put out the fire with water, but that just spread the grease fire even more.

"[They were] cooking some material on the stove with some grease, walked away from it, fire started on the kitchen stove. They tried to put it out with water and that kind of splashed it up and around, spreading the fire out of the kitchen to the living room some," said Chief Brian Ellis with the Kennewick Fire Department.

There is heavy smoke and water damage in the kitchen area, and the power has been cut from the house, but the house is not a total loss.

The family is now being helped by the Red Cross.