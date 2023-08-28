YAKIMA, Wash.- Overnight road closure planned for Nob Hill Boulevard.
The closure will be on Nob Hill Boulevard between 13th Avenue, and 29th Avenue from 7:00 p.m. To 6:00 a.m.
An ongoing street project will close Nob Hill Boulevard on August 30. And August 31.
The road will reopen for Labor Day weekend and then close again in September.
From Tuesday, September 5, to Friday, September 15. Nob Hill Boulevard will be closed between 7:00 p.m. To 6:00 a.m.
The road closure will only be in effect during weeknights. Nob Hill Boulevard will remain open on weekends.
According to the City of Yakima, access to properties within the project area will be maintained as much as possible.
The City of Yakima is reminding residents that the speed limit in traffic-related work zones is 20 miles per hour.
For additional information about the project contact the Acting Construction Supervisor Dana Kallevig at (509) 249-6813
