YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Elementary School celebrated and completed their Nighthawk Strong Challenge by running their last mile at the Zaepfel Stadium.
The Nighthawk Strong Challenge, or the "30, 30, 30", has three parts for completion. Students had to run 30 miles in total during their weekly mileage club. They also had to read 30 books or achieve 30 points with the Accelerated Reading Program and do 30 good deeds for family or in the community.
"We are hoping to have this be an annual event," said Katie Hanson, Nob Hill Elementary Music Teacher. "We love supporting our students however we can, and this is a really positive way to get them excited and to celebrate the end of the school year."
It was an exciting morning, where all Nob Hill Elementary staff, students, parents and volunteers laughed and danced with their matching green shirts. Nob Hill principal Erin Thomas said she couldn't be prouder of how much effort all students put in to complete the challenge. The main goal of Nighthawk Strong Challenge is to encourage learning, reading and enjoying the outdoors.
