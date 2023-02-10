Nob Hill student awarded for winning national math contest

YAKIMA, Wash. — A first grade student at Nob Hill Elementary received national recognition from Imagine Learning for his outstanding math work, according to Yakima Public Schools. Imagine Learning is an educational resource that holds contests throughout the year for students across the country to compete in.
First grader ‘Wes’ was one of only ten students in the country to win prizes for December’s math contest. He completed 40 math lessons that month, equal to more than a year’s worth of work, according to YPS.
Wes was awarded a solar-charging backpack, a Kindle Fire and a framed certificate. He received them during a celebratory assembly on February 3, according to YPS. He reportedly then told the principal, “This is the best day of my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.