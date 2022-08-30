Nob Hill traffic rerouted due to four-car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
One car was on its side when firefighters arrived. Yakima Firefighters reports five people were involved. Most of the injuries were minor, but one person is in the hospital now.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.