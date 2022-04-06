YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association is bringing back its “Noche de Agave,” a dinner, silent auction and tequila tasting event celebrating citizen-to-citizen diplomacy. There will also be other drinks and folkloric dancing. The association is inviting everyone “to immerse themselves in agave culture and flavor.”
Noche de Agave will be held on April 23 this year from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the new YVC Conference Center at South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
The dinner will be prepared by Fiesta Foods. Noche de Agave is sponsored by el Jimador tequila this year. Tequila tasting will again be led by Luis Navarro, who has tequila master training and has traveled across the tequila-producing regions of Mexico.
Members of the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association can purchase tickets for $70. Everyone else can purchase tickets for $75. Tickets can be bought from association board members or online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.