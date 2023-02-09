Nominations for Tri-Citian of the Year open through March 10

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Citian of the Year through March 10, according to a press release. It reports the award is “highly regarded as the highest honor the Tri-Cities can bestow upon one of its residents.”
The event is sponsored by numerous clubs, making it a community effort. The Three Rivers Convention Center will host the 51st gala banquet on April 27, thanks to efforts and sponsorship from six Tri-Cities Rotary Clubs and five Kiwanis Clubs, according to the press release.
“The award exemplifies the highest standards of community service, leadership, and the voluntary contribution of selfless acts to positively impact community development, economic growth and the overall well-being of our region,” said the press release. “The foremost criterion for the award is demonstration of public or volunteer service for which no monetary compensation is received.”
The event will feature keynote speaker Sylvester, or Syl, Neal, past president of Kiwanis International. The motivational speaker is from Auburn and worked in public service as a firefighter, airport security chief and state fire marshal, according to the press release. Tickets are available online.
Nominate someone for Tri-Citian of the Year by going online to download or fill out the nomination form. Anyone from the community can be nominated; detailed testimonies help boost a nomination.
All nominations are evaluated by 15 people, not affiliated with Rotary or Kiwanis Clubs, from Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and West Richland, according to the release. The winner gets a trophy and $2,500 toward a nonprofit of their choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.