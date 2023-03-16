KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the ninth annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion award. The award recognizes individuals or groups achievements to help the health of the county.
The award is sponsored by Jim Gale, former Kittitas County Health Officer.
Nominations can be submitted online or in person at the Kittitas County Public Health Department. They are due by April 28.
The BOHAC will review applications before choosing a winner who can receive up to $1,000 for projects that contribute to the health of the county. The recipient will be notified by May 15 before getting the award on June 15.
