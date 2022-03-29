SEATTLE, Wash. -
A plane carrying 32 tons of medical supplies from Seattle is heading to Ukraine.
A non-profit group named Nova Ukraine organized the flight that will transport the supplies to Ukraine.
The University of Washington, Stanford, and several other universities have put together the medical supplies loaded onto the flight.
Governor Inslee, who was at the send-off for the supplies, says Washington state is ready to receive Ukrainian refugees.
Governor Inslee says the state is looking to cut ties with Russian businesses as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.