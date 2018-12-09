Three years ago Doug Brown killed his wife Elena Brown, his adult daughter Carmina Brown who was developmentally disabled and later himself. This murder suicide shocked the Tri-Cities community.
Elena Brown was one of the founding members of Modern Living Services a non profit who supplies independent living for adults with developmental disabilities. Three years later Modern Living Services is now honoring Carmina's life by building a group home called Carmina's place with property donated by the family of Carmina Brown.
"The heirs of the property came to Modern Living Services and said if you guys can build a group family home in their dream then we will donate the property," said Ray Geimer the President of Modern Living Services.
The non profit is expected to break ground in the spring and hopes to have the project finished by the end of the summer. Geimer believes this will only help the community.
"What we are doing is something we know this community desperately needs," said Geimer. "The story of the Brown family puts a huge exclamation point on why this is such a critical thing this community needs."