WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Three non-profits presented their case for a $10,000 donation to their cause to Walla Walla's 100 Women Who Care chapter. Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding, The Star Project and Blue Mountain Health Cooperative spoke for their organizations and what the donation would do for their mission.
Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding serves Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, Oregon and surrounding areas with therapy through equine-assisted activities. The nonprofit has a 10-acre site to provide professional services to participants.
The Star Project offers assistance to people who have been released from incarceration by providing tools to help with reentry and transitioning back to everyday life. The organization offers services to help with pre-release transitions, case management, housing and mentoring in other aspects to help those that need it.
In the end, Blue Mountain Health Cooperative took home the prize of $10,000 to treat mental health issues. The cooperative aims to provide accessible mental health services to the area to create a healthier community. Blue Mountain also provides workplace training to serve as a support system for partners.
The Walla Walla chapter's founder says events like this one are huge for the community.
"We've had a lot of people over the years who are not sure where they can give back," said Tera Davis. "A lot of times, people don't have the opportunity to get out and give back in person, so this brings everyone together and allows them a place to hear about nonprofits in town."
The 100 Women Who Care organization uses the events like this one to donate at least $10,000 to nonprofits that are committed to helping their community.
Past winners of the events include the Walla Walla Child Advocate Program, The Little Theater, and the Trilogy of Walla Walla.
The organization donates money at events twice a year to committed participants.
Editor's Note: This article was edited to include more information about the participating non-profits and the winner of the event.
